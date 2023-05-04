Roddy Ricch’s Baby Mother Wants Full Custody, Claims Rapper Is Addicted To Drugs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper’s baby mother wants to be awarded $20,000 a month in child support to care for their toddler.

Amidst a nasty child custody trial, rapper Roddy Ricch has been accused of drug abuse— an accusation that could cause a potential block in the case and persuade the court to side with his children’s mother.

The “Ballin” chart-topper, whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., has a three-year-old child with Alexandra Kiser, however, their happy family is experiencing turbulent times, according to Radar Online.

She alleges, not only does she want full custody, but is seeking $20,000 a month in child support for the toddler’s care.

Kiser’s attorney says he can afford it because he is so rich.

“(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances,” the court documents filed on her behalf read.

She claimed in court that she believes he made $10 million in 2022.

The child’s mother says the rapper chooses his career over their child, missing milestone moments.

Her complaint states her baby daddy “lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time” with their child.

“Rodrick misses important holidays with him, including this past holiday season,” she told the court. “I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas.”

While she says the rap star doesn’t spend time with his child anyway, she also says he is a drug addict, addicted to a sedative called Promethazine.

She is also hoping a judge blocks him from evicting her and the child from the home he pays for and stopping payments on the car to get her and the child around.

“He also leased the car for me in June of 2020 as a birthday gift and now wants me to pay for that as well. Rodrick opened a bank account for me last year with his bank so that he could send support to me more easily but money has never been deposited into that account,” she claimed.

Roddy Ricch has not commented on the custody trial.

He did tweet, “Allow nothing to disturb your peace,” which could be a subliminal shot at Kiser.

allow nothing to disturb your peace — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) May 3, 2023

This story is developing.