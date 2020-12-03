Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Leads Apple Music’s 2020 Year-End Global Chart

(AllHipHop News)
Roddy Ricch had the most-streamed song on Apple Music for the year. The Compton rapper’s “The Box” single topped the streaming service’s Top 100 Songs of 2020: Global list with 455 million worldwide streams.
“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd landed at #2. Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” was #3, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” featuring Roddy Ricch was #4, and Future’s “Life is Good” featuring Drake was #5.
In addition, Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was the most streamed album of the year on Apple Music. Lil Baby’s album My Turn was the second most-streamed album this year.
Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon was Apple Music’s third most-streamed album. Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake – LUV vs. the World 2 came in at #4, and Summer Walker’s Over It came in at #5.
Apple Music also released Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics. Those rankings were topped by Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion (372,000 hours). “The Box” made it to #3 with “Blinding Lights” securing the #6 position.