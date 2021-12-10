Rolling Loud California 2021 To Stream Live On Twitch

The 2021 edition of the Rolling Loud California festival kicks off today (December 1o). Music fans unable to make it to the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino can livestream the event on Twitch.

Hakeem Rowe, Tallie Spencer, and Jacques Morel will host the Rolling Loud California broadcast. The Twitch chat will be open for the entire stream, and viewers will have the chance to vote on which performances they want to see in real-time.

Rolling Loud organizers tapped Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future to headline the three-day festivities. The lineup also features Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Polo G, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, Latto, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more.

Rolling Loud California 2021 follows Rolling Loud Miami 2021 in July and Rolling Loud New York 2021 in October. Founded by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif in 2015, Rolling Loud has grown to become a premier Hip Hop festival held in various countries.

The Twitch livestream for Rolling Loud California airs from 3 pm-11 pm PT on December 10, 1 pm-12 am PT on December 11, and 1 pm-11 pm PT on December 12 at www.twitch.tv/RollingLoud.