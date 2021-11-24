Rolling Loud California Institutes Age Restriction After Astroworld Tragedy

Fans under the age of 18 won’t be allowed to attend Rolling Loud California in light of the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Rolling Loud California won’t allow fans under the age of 18 to attend the festival in 2021.

Following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, Rolling Loud California made the decision to institute an 18+ policy. Organizers announced the age restriction a little over two weeks before the event.

“We welcome everyone to experience our festivals, however, in light of recent events, we will be implementing an 18+ policy specific only to our upcoming 2021 California festival,” Rolling Loud said in a statement. “We will be giving all ticket purchasers who are under the age of 18 the option to either roll their tickets over to next year’s 2022 California festival or receive a refund.”

Organizers added, “Refund or rollover requests must be made through the original purchaser’s Front Gate account during the period beginning November 23rd at 9AM PST and ending November 26th at 12PM PST. Additional information will be made available on our FAQs at rollingloud.com/help.”

Love ya’ll – we want everyone to rage safely. Here’s an important update for all our fans who are under 18 for RL California. pic.twitter.com/9iwjYEmS6p — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 23, 2021

The age restriction comes after a nine-year-old boy and two teenagers died from injuries suffered at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. In total, 10 people died and hundreds more were injured.

Rolling Loud California is scheduled to take place at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino. The three-day festival runs from December 10-12.

J. Cole, Future and Kid Cudi have been booked to headline Rolling Loud California. Tickets for the event are sold out.