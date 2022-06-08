Rolling Stone Dragged Over Top 200 Hip Hop Albums Of All Time List

Hip Hop lists always spark lots of disagreement, but Rolling Stone’s latest offering has baffled many on social media.
Veteran Hip Hop journalists, fans and more blasted Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 greatest Hip Hop albums of all time, which was published on Tuesday (June 7). Although these types of lists are destined to face criticism, Hip Hop heads questioned Rolling Stone’s selections.
One of the head-scratching decisions was OutKast’s Stankonia album being listed at No. 2. Although the LP is critically acclaimed and well-regarded by fans, Aquemini and ATLiens have typically been viewed as OutKast’s best albums.
Another puzzling choice was Nas’ Illmatic landing at No. 24 despite frequently being in the G.O.A.T. conversation. The LP wound up behind Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, Madvillain’s Madvillainy and Future’s DS2, among others.
Rolling Stone also raised eyebrows with City Girls’ mixtape Period at No. 138, which put it ahead of notable classics. Nas’ It Was Written, Black Moon’s Enta Da Stage, Little Brother’s The Listening, LL Cool J’s Radio and UGK’s Super Tight were just a few of the albums ranked behind the tape.
View some of the reactions to Rolling Stone’s list below.