Rory & Mal Sign Reported $10 Million Deal With SiriusXM’s Stitcher

The former co-hosts of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ move on to a new platform.

Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay inked a new deal for their podcast. The New Rory and Mal show is now headed over to SiriusXM’s Stitcher through the More Sauce label.

Vulture broke the news that Rory and Mal signed on with SiriusXM. Previously, they were part of The Joe Budden Podcast team before parting ways with Budden in May.

Rory & Mal reportedly still maintain 100% ownership of their podcast. The first edition of New Rory and Mal on Stitcher is scheduled to be released on November 2 with new episodes arriving every Tuesday and Friday.

According to Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder and Mal’s older brother Kareem “Biggs” Burke, the Stitcher deal is worth eight figures. Biggs tweeted a photo of Rory and Mal with a caption that read, “What a fresh 10 million looks like.”

“I think the whole world saw what Mal and I stood for, and where our heads were as far as what we were going to tolerate and not tolerate,” Rory told Vulture.

He continued, “We weren’t just going to do a deal just to do a deal. We’ve publicly turned down more money than most podcasters have ever dreamed to see. So we’re not doing something unless it’s a deal that’s fair.”

Rory and Mal were essentially fired from The Joe Budden Podcast after repeated disagreements with the main host Joe Budden. In response, New Rory and Mal launched in July. They were replaced on The JBP by Ice and Ish.

“Speaking for myself, I’m totally moved on in regard to that. I don’t even think about it. Where Rory and I stand now, looking back, it was the best thing that happened. I don’t have any reservations or any hard feelings toward anybody,” said Mal about The JPB breakup.

Rory added, “I do think it was a blessing. I kinda wish it didn’t have to play out publicly. I thought that was a little corny. I thought we were all better than that, but you know, it is what it is. It made for good entertainment, I guess.”

The official New Rory and Mal YouTube channel amassed over 7 million views since May. The duo’s most recent episode – titled “Sport Mode” – currently has 219,000 plays on the platform.