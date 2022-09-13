Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles Open A Day After PnB Rock Killing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A robber shot and killed PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday (September 12).

PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location in Los Angeles on Monday (September 12), but the restaurant was open for business on Tuesday (September 13).

According to TMZ, the restaurant was cleaned and operating a day after the deadly incident. Employees who witnessed the shooting were reportedly given the day off in wake of the tragedy.

Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles issued a statement following PnB Rock’s death on Monday. The restaurant said the safety of employees and patrons was its “utmost priority.”

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere,” the statement read. “His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us.”

It continued, “Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

PnB Rock was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, where he was shot during a robbery. She posted a photo of their food and location on Instagram.

A graphic video of the shooting surfaced on social media. PnB Rock was transported to a hospital but at the medical facility. He was 30.