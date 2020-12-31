Roskilde Festival Organizers Announce Kendrick Lamar Has New Material On The Way

(AllHipHop News)
Compton’s Kendrick Lamar is headed to the Nordic region for a star-studded music concert. The Roskilde Festival revealed the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee will headline the 2021 event scheduled for June 26-July 3.
The 33-year-old recording artist previously performed at Roskilde in 2013 and 2015. In addition, the Roskilde 2021 line-up features Tyler, The Creator, Anderson .Paak, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more acts.
Lamar has not released a solo studio LP since 2017’s Damn. He was also heavily involved in curating 2018’s Black Panther: The Album. Roskilde Festival organizers provided a little hint that a new project from K. Dot could arrive before he heads over to Europe.
“An artist like Kendrick Lamar doesn’t just make music that fits our current age, he also helps shape it. He is capable of giving a voice to those who might be needing it, and this kind of artist is essential to have right now,” reads a statement on the Roskilde Festival website. “With new material on the way, we have great expectations of Kendrick Lamar’s show on the Orange Stage.”
We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful. So, here's a big one!
We're thrilled to announce that @kendricklamar will return to Roskilde Festival in 2021 (#rf50).https://t.co/NAMhkzOWgR pic.twitter.com/YbyBR6E37u
— Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) December 30, 2020