Rowdy Rebel Declares Himself The Real King Of New York Following Release From Prison

(AllHipHop News)
Over the last few years, several New York City-based rappers have claimed to be the reigning King Of New York. 6ix9ine, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and even female rapper Cardi B planted their respective flags in order to take ownership of the NYC throne.
Now that Rowdy Rebel of GS9 is a free man following his six-year stint in prison, the Brooklyn native is declaring that the crown belongs to him. He made his proclamation in a video posted to social media on Tuesday.
Rowdy Rebel says the true King of NY has returned 👀 pic.twitter.com/4uTQOSLk9X
— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 15, 2020
“Tell n##### the real King of New York is back! If they don’t like it, tell them n##### to do what they gotta do. You see my guys with me,” Rowdy can be heard saying while standing on top of a vehicle.
With NYC being the birthplace of Hip Hop culture, “King of New York” has long been viewed as a description that represents one of the top rappers on the planet. Previously, names of legendary emcees such as The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Nas, 50 Cent, and Cam’ron were attached to the KONY title.