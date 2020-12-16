Rowdy Rebel Declares Himself The Real King Of New York Following Release From Prison

The "Computers" rapper is already claiming to be the true royalty of his hometown.

Over the last few years, several New York City-based rappers have claimed to be the reigning King Of New York. 6ix9ine, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and even female rapper Cardi B planted their respective flags in order to take ownership of the NYC throne.

Now that Rowdy Rebel of GS9 is a free man following his six-year stint in prison, the Brooklyn native is declaring that the crown belongs to him. He made his proclamation in a video posted to social media on Tuesday.

“Tell n##### the real King of New York is back! If they don’t like it, tell them n##### to do what they gotta do. You see my guys with me,” Rowdy can be heard saying while standing on top of a vehicle.

With NYC being the birthplace of Hip Hop culture, “King of New York” has long been viewed as a description that represents one of the top rappers on the planet. Previously, names of legendary emcees such as The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Nas, 50 Cent, and Cam’ron were attached to the KONY title.

