Rowdy Rebel Reacts To Claims He Was Robbed Of His Jewelry

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rowdy Rebel denied getting robbed after rumors emerged on social media, but he confirmed someone stole from him.

Rowdy Rebel insisted he was not the victim of robbery after rumors surfaced on social media.

The Brooklyn-bred rapper clarified what happened in an Instagram Stories post on Friday (July 7). He said someone did steal from him, but the incident happened while he was sleeping.

“Rob what!” he wrote. “N#### stole out my sleep.”

The thief shared images of Rowdy Rebel’s pendant and watch on social media, which led to the robbery rumor. An account called New York Source tagged the rapper and claimed he was robbed, prompting him to speak out via Instagram.

Rowdy Rebel previously showed off his lavish jewelry collection in a video for GQ. His collection included $30,000 rings and a $60,000 watch. He also owned a glow-in-the-dark pendant that’s worth $100,000.

Most of the rapper’s jewelry was crafted by Eric The Jeweler.

Rowdy Rebel spent several years in prison before getting released in December 2020. The Bobby Shmurda affiliate pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession in a highly publicized case against GS9 members. He remains on parole until 2025.

Earlier this year, Rowdy Rebel dropped a new project titled Splash Brothers with Fetty Luciano. The two released a video for the Fivio Foreign-assisted track “Posture” in June.