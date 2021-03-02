Royce Da 5’9″ Announces “I Play Forever Live” eConcert Contest

The Detroit spitter's 'I Play Forever' greatest hits album is on the way.

Royce da 5’9″‘s The Allegory is one of the five projects up for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. As a celebration of the nomination, the Michigan-based emcee partnered with Monster Energy for the “I Play Forever Live” eConcert contest.

For a chance to win tickets, fans have to share their favorite Royce da 5’9″ moments, photos, or videos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtags #Royce59Live or #IPlayForever. In addition to twenty-one winners that will be notified on March 8, three top contestants with the most likes on their image will receive eConcert access and a special prize.

A Monster Energy afterparty will include VIP guests. Attendees to the event will also get access to additional performances with special guest appearances and an exclusive Q&A session between Royce and a guest host.

Plus, Royce da 5’9″ is set to release a greatest hits album titled I Play Forever on March 19. The “I Play Forever Live” eConcert is a part of the launch of the Yoop eSpace in Los Angeles for a live performance on March 11 at 8 pm ET. To purchase tickets, visit yoop.app.

Besides Royce’s The Allegory, the Recording Academy also nominated Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist’s Alfredo, Nas’s King’s Disease, Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony, and D Smoke’s Black Habits for Best Rap Album. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 14.

