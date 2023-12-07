Royce Da 5’9 Launches “Monsters” Series With Kendrick Lamar Tribute [VIDEO]

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the first episode of the weekly shorts.

Royce Da 5’9 is looking to honor other Hip-Hop stars with his new Monsters digital series. The Detroit-raised MC picked his “100″ collaborator Kendrick Lamar as the first subject.

“Each week I’ll be paying homage to a different monster in culture,” Royce explained in an Instagram video. “This concept is created for you, by me. Enjoy.”

He later added, “I know, I know fanfare is fun. It’s fun to compare, but some people are different. Who else in culture would you say has superhuman skill or ability and how has that made the world better for your own unique experience, somehow better. This week I chose Kendrick Lamar. Why? Because as an artist, he checks every single box. The man is a monster. A monster.”

The visuals display highlights from Lamar’s career.

Kendrick Lamar has dropped five studio LPs during his decade-long run. Three of those projects—To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN. and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers—won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. The pgLang co-founder has 17 Grammy victories in total.

Royce received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for 2020’s The Allegory, which was nominated alongside projects from Nas, Jay Electronica, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist and D Smoke. Nas’ King’s Disease ultimately won. Royce’s discography also contains additional solo efforts as well as projects with Slaughterhouse, Bad Meets Evil and PRhyme.

Monster Energy sponsored the Monster series. Royce Da 5’9 is part of the beverage company’s music roster. Other Hip-Hop stars such as N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, DJ Envy, Tech N9ne, Benny The Butcher and Bun B also represent the brand.