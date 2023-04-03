Royce Da 5’9 Takes Fans To ‘Heaven’ With New Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans have been waiting for new music and now the Slaughterhouse emcee has given them that and more.

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 has dropped a new project that has Hip-Hop lovers in heaven… and that was exactly his intention.

On Friday, March 31, released “The Heaven Experience EP.”

Coupled with the project is a new Web3 experience that will offer exclusive access to songs, performances, interviews, events, apparel, and more, according to a press release.

Check out his listening session on the project done before its release.

The project includes six songs featuring guests like Royce’s mentee and Detroit native, Courtney Bell.

It is also almost completely produced by DJ Pain One. Other producers on the project are the multi-platinum-selling producers J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and S.T.R.E.E.T.R.U.N.N.E.R.

The first song from the project is “Signs (Freestyle).”

Check out the tracklisting:

Full Tracklisting For The Heaven Experience EP Below

1. “Signs (Freestyle)” Produced By. S.T.R.E.E.T.R.U.N.N.E.R

2. “Out The Barrell” Produced By. DJ Pain One

3. “Look At This (Uncle Joe)” Produced By. JUSTICE League

4. “Grown Ass Man” Produced By. DJ Pain One

5. “Royce & Reggie” Produced By. DJ Pain One

6. “Ion Wanna” feat. Courtney Bell Produced By. DJ Pain One

The artist will be working in partnership with the company Passage to offer “The Heaven Experience” and will give fans “exclusive opportunities to connect with Roycethroughout 2023.”

Passes for the virtual world are available on April 4.

Fans are encouraged the lookout for more The Heaven Experience announcements and sign up on the waitlist at heavenexperience.com.