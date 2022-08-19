Royce Da 5’9″ Talks Possible Joint Album With Black Thought

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Midwesterner says the duo has a lot of unreleased tracks.

Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter garnered a lot of positive reactions for his new Cheat Codes project with Danger Mouse. Apparently, The Roots frontman has also worked on music with Royce da 5’9.

Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden spoke to Royce da 5’9″ on Rap Life Radio. While promoting his The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1, the Detroit-bred emcee discussed a possible Black Thought joint album.

“We go in all the time. We got way more unreleased stuff than we have stuff that’s actually out there,” said Royce. “But we were actually working on an album together at one point.”

The Bad Meets Evil member added, “It’s going to take a minute to finish something like that. Tariq is real busy. It’ll be times where he’s sending me a verse every week. And then it’ll be times where I don’t get nothing from him for six months.”

Black Thought’s Cheat Codes dropped on August 12. The Danger Mouse-produced body of work features Raekwon, Joey Bada$$, Russ, MF Doom, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Conway The Machine, and more.

2020’s The Allegory is Royce da 5’9″‘s most recent solo studio LP. His 15-track The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1 also hit DSPs on August 12. Royce explained to Ebro Darden why he chose to release a greatest hits album.

“Re-ownership of the masters. And I think that’s very important. It’s the start of a conversation, the right conversation,” said Royce. “Encouraging artists to look at each song on every project that you do like an asset, like all your intellectual property.”

He continued, “A project like this, that’s why I didn’t want to call it a compilation. I don’t want it to be anecdotal. I don’t want it to sound like a talking point. Everybody’s doing a compilation, or this, or that. This right here, this is just like the lunatics being freed from the asylum.”