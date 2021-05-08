Rubi Rose Hacker Exposes Kodak Black And Lil Reese’s Thirsty DM’s; Twitter Loses It

A hacker who somehow access Rubi Rose’s phone and Twitter account is exposing the rappers all up in her direct messages.

The weekend started on a bad note for rapper Rubi Rose, whose Twitter was hacked and taken over.

Rubi confirmed an individual somehow accessed her phone, which gave the hacker access to her verified Twitter account, which has over 550,000 followers.

For the last 6 hours, someone known as Propkers22 has been tweeting from Rubi Rose’s account. And, while hacking is rather commonplace nowadays, the leaked DMs between her and rapper Lil Reese are anything but ordinary.

Rubi’s name started trending, after she ignored thirsty messages allegedly sent from Kodak Black and Lil Reese. This morning, the hacker started threatening to drop nudes of Rubi Rose, I’m about the individual has yet to follow through.

As of press time, Rubi has yet to gain control of her account. Check out some tweets, as well more replies from shocked fans of Lil Reese.

400 away from 14K, https://t.co/125kuH906c we drop Rubi's Nudes at 14K 🫂 — – (@RubixxRose) May 8, 2021

rubi rose hacker is wyling omg — DOC (@heregodoc) May 8, 2021

Lil Reese After The 3rd Unanswered DM To Rubi Rose pic.twitter.com/OVdApc3CGK — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) May 8, 2021

Everybody seeing lil reese dms to rubi rose get left on read pic.twitter.com/Ku9EQOmRiT — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) May 8, 2021

rubi rose got hacked? be a shame if she leaked out sex tape. pic.twitter.com/YhRGUC5n37 — Van (@WazKang) May 8, 2021

Lil Reese was just talking himself in Rubi Rose dms pic.twitter.com/7U47i5tKkl — GëMïÑį👹 (@GEMINIXLx) May 8, 2021