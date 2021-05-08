AllHipHop.com

Rubi Rose Hacker Exposes Kodak Black And Lil Reese's Thirsty DM's; Twitter Loses It

A hacker who somehow access Rubi Rose’s phone and Twitter account is exposing the rappers all up in her direct messages.

The weekend started on a bad note for rapper Rubi Rose, whose Twitter was hacked and taken over.

Rubi confirmed an individual somehow accessed her phone, which gave the hacker access to her verified Twitter account, which has over 550,000 followers.

For the last 6 hours, someone known as Propkers22 has been tweeting from Rubi Rose’s account. And, while hacking is rather commonplace nowadays, the leaked DMs between her and rapper Lil Reese are anything but ordinary.

Rubi’s name started trending, after she ignored thirsty messages allegedly sent from Kodak Black and Lil Reese. This morning, the hacker started threatening to drop nudes of Rubi Rose, I’m about the individual has yet to follow through.

