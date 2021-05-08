Rubi Rose Hacker Exposes Kodak Black And Lil Reese’s Thirsty DM’s; Twitter Loses It

The weekend started on a bad note for rapper Rubi Rose, whose Twitter was hacked and taken over.
Rubi confirmed an individual somehow accessed her phone, which gave the hacker access to her verified Twitter account, which has over 550,000 followers.
For the last 6 hours, someone known as Propkers22 has been tweeting from Rubi Rose’s account. And, while hacking is rather commonplace nowadays, the leaked DMs between her and rapper Lil Reese are anything but ordinary.
Rubi’s name started trending, after she ignored thirsty messages allegedly sent from Kodak Black and Lil Reese. This morning, the hacker started threatening to drop nudes of Rubi Rose, I’m about the individual has yet to follow through.
As of press time, Rubi has yet to gain control of her account. Check out some tweets, as well more replies from shocked fans of Lil Reese.
lil reese texting rubi rose #rubirose #lilReese pic.twitter.com/nSlaeTGJle
Lil Reese After The 3rd Unanswered DM To Rubi Rose pic.twitter.com/OVdApc3CGK
Everybody seeing lil reese dms to rubi rose get left on read pic.twitter.com/Ku9EQOmRiT
rubi rose got hacked? be a shame if she leaked out sex tape. pic.twitter.com/YhRGUC5n37
Lil Reese was just talking himself in Rubi Rose dms pic.twitter.com/7U47i5tKkl
Rubi Rose unfollowing errbody when she get her acc back: pic.twitter.com/dnI85UmNWK
