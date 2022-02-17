Rudy Giuliani criticized Eminem for kneeling during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and whined about Snoop Dogg’s anti-police lyrics.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was one of the many people complaining about Eminem kneeling at Super Bowl LVI.

The Donald Trump lackey griped about Eminem kneeling on his WABC radio show in New York. Rudy Giuliani suggested Slim Shady should move to another country before going on a diatribe about Snoop Dogg.

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee,” Rudy Giuliani said. “Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean crime is way out of control in Los Angeles.”

He continued, “He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem? The simple reality is the NFL has made a mockery of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter.”

Rudy Giuliani then started rambling about Snoop Dogg being allowed to perform at the big game. He took issue with Snoop Dogg’s anti-police lyrics and insinuated the music played some role in cops getting shot.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at Super Bowl LVI. 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak made cameo appearances during the halftime show.

Watch the performance here.