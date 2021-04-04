Ruff Ryders Announce Prayer Vigil For DMX In Front Of Hospital

(AllHipHop News)
Family and friends of DMX continue to hope and pray for a miracle as the rap legend fights for his life.
According to reports, DMX is still on life support after he had a heart attack and lung failure, brought on by a drug overdose.
The 50-year-old rapper was admitted to the ICU unit of the White Plains Hospital on Friday (April 2nd) in White Plains, New York.
Unfortunately, DMX has not been responsive for almost 48 hours, and he has sustained serious brain damage.
DMX is currently surrounded by his close family members, including his fiance Desiree Lindstrom, and mom, Arnett Simmons, and more support is on the way.
The rapper, born Earl Simmons, helped kick start the Ruff Ryders record label, which launched after the chart success of his debut 1998 album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot.
Tomorrow April 5th, The Ruff Ryders To The Rescue Foundation will host a prayer vigil outside of the White Plains Hospital where DMX is being treated.
“We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” DMX’s family told AllHipHop in a statement.
The prayer vigil is expected to kick off at 5:00 p.m., in front of the White Plains Hospital, which is located at 41 East Post Road in White Plains.