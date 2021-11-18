Police Arrest Gang Members Over Brazen Shootout Near Rula Z Listening Party

Members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation and the Trained To Blow gangs were busted over a shootout in the middle of Manhattan!

NYPD Gang Squad might be the new incarnation of it’s 1990s Hip-Hop police. But that might be a good thing.

Because of the unit’s attention to details on social media and rap music’s overlap with gang culture, they have been able to identify two suspects in a shoot-out on Tuesday in Manhattan.

According to the New York Daily News, the alleged shooters are assumed to be gang members and in attendance at the “We on Tour Tuesday” concert featuring Queens rapper Rula Z.

As predicted by law enforcement who followed the Twitter fingers and ramblings on social media, the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation and the Train to Blow gang joined others in reckless gunplay outside W. 38th St. studio (located near Sixth Ave.) around 10:45 pm Tuesday night.

Two of the three participants injured during the melee have been arrested and charged for their hand in the chaos.

The news outlet even reports that their reporters have reviewed video footage of how the shooting started.

Shown are four men putting stuff inside of a parked silver Altima not far from the studio. Then surveillance shows two other men getting out of a dark sedan that was double-parked on the same street.

One of the men from the dark sedan started shooting at the four.

There were about 50 people inside of the concert. However, one witness, who saw one of the men, told the Daily News what she saw, saying, “He was running down the street towards Sixth. He was saying, he was shot. ‘I’m shot, I’m shot!’”

She may have seen one of the suspects from the dark sedan.

According to police, one of the men who has been arrested is a 27-year-old who is seen in the footage as the person who took the first shots (identified by a red hoodie) and a second 24-year-old who was shot in the right side of the chest.