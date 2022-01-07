Rumored Couple Gunna & Chlöe’s “You & Me” Collab Trends Online

Atlanta native Gunna returned this week with his third studio album titled DS4Ever. One record on the project has garnered a lot of attention from social media users.

Gunna’s “You & Me” with Chloé Bailey became a Twitter trending topic on Friday morning. The 2:23-minute track samples Jon B’s 1998 single “They Don’t Know” and interpolates Usher’s 1998 single “Nice & Slow.”

Fans seem to be interested in Gunna and Chloé’s new collaboration because of rumors the two music stars are dating. The 28-year-old rapper and the 23-year-old vocalist were spotted together at an Atlanta Hawks game in October.

The following month, Gunna denied he and Chloé are seeing each other romanticly. The 300 Entertainment recording artist told Billboard, “We’re not dating. That was just like a date where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”

Gunna also confirmed that he recorded a second song with the Chloe x Halle member. That collab will likely live on Chloé Bailey’s forthcoming debut solo studio album.

As for DS4Ever, Gunna also recruited Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Nechie, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, and Roddy Ricch as guest features. “Too Easy” with Future was the project’s lead single.