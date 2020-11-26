Run-DMC Plan Limited Edition Vinyl In Honor Of Slain DJ, Jam Master Jay

(AllHipHop News)
Run-DMC are releasing a limited edition vinyl compilation of rap hits to honor slain DJ Jam Master Jay.
The duo has commissioned Los Angeles-based artist Reena Tolentino, who created an iconic mural of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, to design the cover and revamp the band’s classic logo for the new 12on12 double disc package, limited to 500 hand-numbered editions and dedicated to JMJ, which marks the 35th anniversary of seminal 1986 album Raising Hell.
The hand-picked track-listing features songs that “inspired, affected and changed the ground-breaking group’s music,” including “Superrappin’” by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, “Seven Minutes of Funk” by The Whole Darn Family, Afrika Bambaataa & Soul Sonic Force’s “Planet Rock,” and “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith.
The compilation will be available from December 8th.
Jam Master Jay was killed during a botched studio robbery in 2002.