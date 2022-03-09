Run The Jewels & Brooklyn Brewery Team Up For 36” Chain Beer Collaboration

Fans of the Hip Hop duo known as Run The Jewels will soon be able to purchase another beer associated with the emcees. Killer Mike and El-P partnered with Brooklyn Brewery for the 36” Chain collaborative brew set.

Artists can also take part in a label design contest for 36” Chain. Prize packages for the winning design and runner-ups include cash, gift cards, a VIP brewery tour, Run The Jewels merch, Brooklyn Brewery merch, and tickets for an upcoming RTJ show.

“It’s been a great experience cooking up this beer concept with Killer Mike and El-P,” states Brooklyn Brewery’s Garrett Oliver. “These guys think about their music exactly the same way that I think about beer. Sure, it should be fun, but it should also carry real meaning and an almost talismanic power. We mean to conjure some straight-up magic.”

36” Chain will be on sale throughout New York City beginning this August. Run The Jewels will also make the alcoholic beverages available during their five concert dates in NYC’s Madison Square Garden that same month. Rage Against The Machine tapped the RTJ4 album creators for the multi-city “Public Service Announcement” tour.

Run The Jewels Emcee El-P Promises A Special Brew

“On our unexpected journey into the craft of brewing, we’ve been fortunate to work with an amazing community of artists & enthusiasts from all over the world, and we couldn’t be more excited about our new collaboration with the good people at Brooklyn Brewery,” says El-P.

The Brooklyn-bred rapper/producer added, “From the moment we talked to them, it was clear that they truly care about what they are doing and they really get where we are coming from. This one is going to be special.”

36” Chain is the latest extension of El-P and Killer Mike’s growing beverage empire. Previously, Run The Jewels launched their direct-to-consumer ordering service BaRTJ. The award-winning recording artists’ line of drinks has included the Ooh La La hard seltzer, the Run The Yules stout, and the Oh Mama! IPA.