Run The Jewels Tap Zack De La Rocha, Eric Andre & More For Televised “Holy Calamavote” Concert

Atlanta’s Michael “Killer Mike” Render and New York City’s Jaime “El-P” Meline were responsible for one of the most critically-acclaimed Hip Hop albums of 2020. Many listeners viewed RTJ4 as the perfect soundtrack for the civil unrest, economic uncertainty, and political strife that has consumed America over the last 10 months.
The duo is now preparing to present a televised concert special on Adult Swim. After the production was temporarily suspended due to a health situation involving a crew member, Run The Jewels’ “Holy Calamavote” has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 17 at Midnight ET/PT.
El-P and Mike invited several singers to take part in the event. RTJ4 contributors Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme will be present at “Holy Calamavote.” Eric Andre, the host of Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show, was named the official Master of Ceremonies. More guests are expected to be announced.
“Holy Calamavote” will be the first time Run The Jewels performs all of the tracks off the RTJ4 album. Besides being a celebration of the pair’s fourth studio LP, they are also using the presentation as a call to action for United States citizens to participate in the upcoming election on November 3. Viewers will be prompted to pledged to vote and will have the opportunity to donate to the nonpartisan American Civil Liberties Union.