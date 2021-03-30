Russ CHOMPS Into Cannabis Business With New Brand

(AllHipHop News)
Everybody is hopping in the cannabis business and so it is no surprise that Russ, the indie rapper who basically smashed the game on his own terms, is launching his own smoke.
But if you know anything about Russ, you know that he is going to flip it with a sense of flair.
What’s his spin? Well, the roll-out of Russ’ new weed product will be accompanied by a new music project. Both will be called “CHOMP.”
The “What the Want” rapper will be collaborating with West Coast cannabis brand Wonderbrett to create the line.
“I’ve been interested in getting into the cannabis industry for a while and Wonderbrett was the perfect partner to enter that space with,” Russ said via a press statement. “Their taste level is super high and Brett is a genius. As far as the product itself I just wanted to create something organic that was true to me.”
“I’m not a heavy smoker who’s just gonna sit around and smoke all day,” he continued. “But oftentimes in the studio, I enjoy experiencing an alternative yet still tuned in perspective, so keeping a joint of something productive nearby comes in handy…I might as well control what’s in the joint so that’s what I’ve done here with Wonderbrett.”
Wonderbrett is equally excited to work with him.
“Russ has a great vibe, spirit, and is an independent self-made artist, who is something we gravitate toward and respect. When we were introduced by a mutual friend for a potential partnership, we were upfront about the pheno hunt process and what it takes to make your own strain,” Brett Feldman, co-founder and master cultivator at Wonderbrett.
He continued, “He was willing to take the time to do it right, which is a must for us. Too many artists just want to slap their name on a strain and get it out there. Not us. Russ dove into a year-long process, ultimately creating a fire new strain that lights up the studio.”
According to the statement, “CHOMP features a complex terpene profile with effects that facilitate the highest levels of artistic creation. The flavor of this cross leans toward the rich, doughy Cookies & Cream lineage, complemented by the sweet taste of Zkittlez from Wonderbrett’s legendary OZK strain.”