Russ Victimized After Burglars Steal Guns & His Girlfriend’s Benz

Rapper Russ’s home in Georgia was burglarized, with thieves stealing firearms, designer purses, and his girlfriend’s luxury car.

The Georgia home of rapper Russ was reportedly burglarized, resulting in the theft of firearms, luxury items and a vehicle. According to TMZ, the Roswell Police Department responded to Russ’s call, which he made after he noticed the burglary taking place from his home security camera. Upon arrival, police observed the open front door and signs of a ransacked property.

Russ, who wasn’t on the premises at the time, assisted the police via FaceTime, confirming the theft of five 9mm firearms, two Chanel purses and his girlfriend’s Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG.

Surveillance footage revealed at least two individuals entering and exiting the home with stolen goods. They were wearing gloves and jackets when they walked out with multiple backpacks and suitcases.

The investigation continues as police seek to identify the burglars.