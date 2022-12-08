Russ Shares His “Studio In A Suitcase” Set Up For Mobile Recording 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Russ has a fully portable studio kit that he uses in hotel rooms to make music while on the go, including some of his biggest hits.

As one of the most successful among today’s generation of independent rappers, Russ knows a thing or two about recording music without the benefit of major label support.

The “Are You Entertained,” hitmaker has learned a few tricks of the trade, including recording on the go. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Russ took to Instagram to share a tip with his fellow “DIY artists.”

In the video, Russ demonstrates how he records when he’s on the road, traveling between hotel rooms. Thankfully, the indie rapper has a mobile setup that compacts into a suitcase so he can make music wherever he’s at.

The clip begins with Russ opening up his suitcase and going through the list of gadgets inside.

“One plug. Boom, that’s it,” Russ said while assembling his gear. The New Jersey native pointed out that he chose his Neumann mic for its easy setup. “Screw it on the mic stand, and that’s that,” he said before adding the pop filters and connecting the headphones.

“And I just sit there and engineer myself,” Russ added, pointing to the hotel bed. Before ending the video Rus revealed a “fun fact” about his appearance on the upcoming Ab-Soul album, Herbert.

“The verse I did on there,” Russ said, referencing “Go Off,” which also features Big Sean, “I recorded just like this in Rio.”

In the caption, Russ also disclosed a few other hits he recorded using his hotel studio kit alongside a handy tip.

“For the DIY artists…this is the setup I used for psycho pt 2, aint nobody takin my baby, me you and a couple others. Also, turn the air off if the vents are noisy,” he added. Check it out in the clip below.

Russ Shows Off His “Studio In A Suitcase”

Meanwhile, last month, Russ revealed he’s working on the follow-up to his 2021 project, Chomp 2. Like the previous installment, Chomp 3 looks set to include an “ambitious” lineup of guest artists and producers.

When a fan asked for an update on the project, Russ replied, “Idk but I wrote to two alchemist beats today.” he added, “I gotta ambitious feature lineup so bare with me but 2023 is the for sure goal.”

Idk but I wrote to two alchemist beats today



I gotta ambitious feature lineup so bare with me but 2023 is the for sure goal https://t.co/gUSAXixV1M — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 26, 2022

A follow-up tweet revealed he was “writing to Boi1da Alchemist & Jake One beat,” while on a flight. “CHOMP 3 otw CHOMP 2 > everything that’s dropped since,” Russ declared.

Chomp 2 included features from Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn, Jadakiss, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, and a slew of others. The production credits were equally stacked, with assists from Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, DJ Premier, Boi-1da, Statik Selektah, Bink!, and Mr. Porter.