Russell Simmons Slams Attacks On His Friends After Taraji P. Henson Bali Trip Backlash 

Russell Simmons is demanding a stop to the attacks on his friends after Taraji P. Henson became the latest of his celebrity friends to be criticized for visiting him in Bali.

The actress faced backlash over the trip due to multiple women accusing him of rape and sexual misconduct. However, Simmons, who denies the allegations, insisted he’s taken steps to clear his name and has never been investigated about the claims.

“Still today, I have never spoken to a policeman about anything,” he stated. “I have never spoken to a judge, civil or criminal, about anything. From what I can tell Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and President Trump all have more credible claims against them that I do.”

Russell Simmons Reiterates He’s Taken Nine Lie Detector Tests

“Again, I’ve never been charged,” Simmons said, adding that he “took nine lie detector tests, seven of which from the Chairman of the Polygraph Association,” unlike the others he mentioned.

“Knock it off,” Simmons continued. “I love you, I just don’t want my friends attacked and I wish you all the best. But just leave my friends alone. Don’t attack my friends for visiting me.”

Elsewhere in the video, Russell Simmons rattled off a list of his contributions to uplifting the Black community.

“But yet you stand next to Donald Trump. Knock it off,” he repeated. “I’ll be in New York next week. This idea that I’m hiding is stupid.”

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop in May, Simmons denied rumors he fled to Bali amid the allegations.

“People saying that I somehow can’t come home when I’m there all the time wears on you,” Simmons said. “It wears on me after a while to keep hearing the same narrative, which is false. I’m always in L.A., I’m always in New York and Miami. And I’ve never had any reason to feel unsafe in America.”