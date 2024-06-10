Ryan Garcia Comments After Getting Arrested For Felony Vandalism

Ryan Garcia is back in the news. According to reports, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested the professional boxer for felony vandalism on Saturday (June 8).
Local law enforcement officials claim Ryan Garcia trashed his room and the hallway at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. The 25-year-old Golden Boy Promotions fighter allegedly caused $15,000 in damages.
After being booked in jail, Garcia apparently complained about a medical issue. The BHPD transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
Representatives for Ryan Garcia sent AllHipHop.com a statement credited to the California-raised athlete. Garcia thanked his supporters and referenced his mother’s recent breast cancer diagnosis.
“It’s always love. Thanks to my fans for always supporting me. [Y’all] know I’ve been dealing with incredible stress, pressure and now the devastating news of my mom’s health. Love and compassion wins. Always,” Garcia stated.
In addition, Ryan Garcia posted several social media messages about his ongoing legal troubles in Beverly Hills. In the tweets, he asked for prayers, mentioned Jesus Christ and seemingly compared his situation to Donald Trump’s 34 felony convictions.
“I’m worried [sad face emoticon]. I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine. Pray for me, God help me,” Garcia tweeted on Sunday (June 9).
Moments later, Garcia also tweeted, “Kinda funny both Trump and I are in jail [man shrugging emoji]. I don’t know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted. This sucks, but I love Jesus, I will be okay.”