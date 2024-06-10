Ryan Garcia Comments After Getting Arrested For Felony Vandalism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The controversial fighter mentions his mother’s medical scare and ex-POTUS Donald Trump.

Ryan Garcia is back in the news. According to reports, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested the professional boxer for felony vandalism on Saturday (June 8).

Local law enforcement officials claim Ryan Garcia trashed his room and the hallway at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. The 25-year-old Golden Boy Promotions fighter allegedly caused $15,000 in damages.

After being booked in jail, Garcia apparently complained about a medical issue. The BHPD transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement sources say he trashed his room/hallway at the luxury hotel. Here was Ryan being taken away by BHPD.



It's been a roller coaster couple of months for… pic.twitter.com/BhUgRo4Dzi — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) June 9, 2024

Representatives for Ryan Garcia sent AllHipHop.com a statement credited to the California-raised athlete. Garcia thanked his supporters and referenced his mother’s recent breast cancer diagnosis.

“It’s always love. Thanks to my fans for always supporting me. [Y’all] know I’ve been dealing with incredible stress, pressure and now the devastating news of my mom’s health. Love and compassion wins. Always,” Garcia stated.

In addition, Ryan Garcia posted several social media messages about his ongoing legal troubles in Beverly Hills. In the tweets, he asked for prayers, mentioned Jesus Christ and seemingly compared his situation to Donald Trump’s 34 felony convictions.

“I’m worried [sad face emoticon]. I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine. Pray for me, God help me,” Garcia tweeted on Sunday (June 9).

Moments later, Garcia also tweeted, “Kinda funny both Trump and I are in jail [man shrugging emoji]. I don’t know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted. This sucks, but I love Jesus, I will be okay.”

I’m worried 🙁 I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine



Pray for me



God help me. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 9, 2024

Prayer warriors



Please I need prayers



A lot of prayers



Prayers can move mountains



LORD JESUS SAVE ME — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 9, 2024