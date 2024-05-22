Mother Of Teenage Rapper Who Accidentally Killed Himself Speaks Out

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 17-year-old aspiring artist reportedly shot himself on camera.

Virginia resident Monica Savage and her family suffered a horrible tragedy.

Savage’s son, Raleigh “Rylo Huncho” Freeman III, fatally shot himself while recording a social media video on May 15. Suffolk Police Department officials believe the incident was an accident.

News outlets confirmed Raleigh Freeman as the 17-year-old aspiring rapper who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Monica Savage spoke to 13News Now about the teenager’s untimely passing.

“When I came in the house, and I seen my son in his blood… I ran across the street, and I almost got hit by a car for going across the street trying to save my son’s life,” Savage stated. She added, “I didn’t know he had a gun. I did not know he had that.”

Rylo Huncho reportedly began dancing with a gun in his hand on camera. Accounts claim he then pointed the firearm at his head and pulled the trigger before falling out of the frame.

Freeman was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Before his death, Rylo Huncho released singles such as “X’s and O’s,” “Money Getta,” “Bta” and “Getta’s.” A track titled “DOA” came out on May 12.

“He had some nice music on YouTube,” Monica Savage told 13News Now about Rylo Huncho. The grieving mother plans to lay her son to rest at a private funeral service on Friday (May 24).