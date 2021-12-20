RZA Talks Teaming With Flatbush Zombies For “Quentin Tarantino” Collaboration

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Brooklyn-based rap group Flatbush Zombies united for another new song and music video. Their “Quentin Tarantino” visuals arrived on December 17.

“Quentin Tarantino” follows Flatbush Zombies and RZA’s “Plug Addicts” collaboration. Gravediggaz members RZA and Prince Paul produced the new track with additional production from Erick The Architect of FZ.

“This song is a dedication to one of our favorite directors, Quentin Tarantino. His movies pioneered another level and style of filmmaking artistry. We are doing the same with our art… continuously expanding the palette of Hip Hop and music,” states RZA.

“I tend to draw my inspiration from more than just music,” adds Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko. “When we linked up with RZA, one of the first things we spoke about was our affinity for movies. This track is a dedication to Tarantino, a genius not only behind the camera but also with the pen.”

The Quentin Tarantino filmography contains classic motion pictures such as Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. RZA actually produced the soundtracks for Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

In addition, RZA’s catalog includes solo projects such as Bobby Digital in Stereo, Birth of a Prince, and Guided Explorations. Flatbush Zombies released 2016’s 3001: A Laced Odyssey and 2018’s Vacation in Hell. The trio also partnered with Beats Coast comrades Pro Era and The Underachievers for Escape from New York.