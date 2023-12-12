RZA Wants To Turn Wu-Tang Clan’s Sin City Residency Into Hip-Hop’s New Playground

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

RZA and his fellow Wu-Tang Clan members are heading to Las Vegas for “The Saga Continues” residency in 2024.

Wu-Tang Clan announced a Las Vegas residency on Tuesday (December 12). The legendary group will set up shop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for “The Saga Continues” residency in 2024.

The Hip-Hop legends kick off their run in Sin City during Super Bowl weekend, starting with shows on February 9 and 10. Two more shows are scheduled for March 22 and 23.

“We are honored to welcome Wu-Tang Clan to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for their historic, first-ever Las Vegas residency,” AEG Presents Las Vegas senior vice president Bobby Reynolds told Rolling Stone. “This is a groundbreaking moment not only for this venue but for Las Vegas as a whole.”

RZA discussed his excitement for the residency in an interview with the New York Times. He envisioned more Hip-Hop greats joining the Wu-Tang Clan in Las Vegas.

“I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more Hip-Hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” RZA said.

RZA noted how the “art form has evolved” when explaining his interest in the residency.

“Hip-Hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” he told the New York Times. “Hip-Hop can go where any other art form has gone before.”

According to RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan had been in talks about doing a Vegas residency for five years. The group finally secured the gig after celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in November.

Tickets for “The Saga Continues” residency officially go on sale this Friday (December 15). Pre-sales are available now using the code CREAM.