Saba Announces ‘Few Good Things’ Album, Drops “Fearmonger” Single

Chicago emcee Saba became one of the top independent rap acts over the last five years. The Pivot Gang co-founder earned critical acclaim for his second studio album Care for Me.

Saba is now set to let loose his highly-anticipated third studio LP Few Good Things. This week, Saba dropped the Few Good Things lead single “Fearmonger” featuring Daoud.

“A ‘fearmonger’ is defined by Cambridge as ‘someone who intentionally tries to make people afraid of something when this is not necessary or reasonable.’ I’m saying we’re embedded with this ‘irrational fear,'” says Saba.

The Ghetto Sage collective member continues, “The song takes this concept and kind of turns it slightly abstract by assigning a character to ‘fearmonger.’ I’ve never made a record that sounded anything like this, and part of the fun of releasing music is to create worlds sonically and have people trust you to show them around your own imagination.”

In September 2020, Saba dropped the “2-song double single” of “Mrs. Whoever” and “Something in the Water” featuring South Florida rapper Denzel Curry. Pivot Gang’s You Can’t Sit With Us compilation arrived one year earlier.

Saba also states: