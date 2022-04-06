Investigation seeks to see if he shot during the altercation in self-defense.

Up-and-coming California rapper Dre Da Macc, whose real name is Dandrae Martin, has been arrested for the mass shooting in Sacramento, CA.

Officials hit him with assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of firearm charges stemming from his participation in an incident that left 12 people injured.

No homicide charges have yet been attributed to the Sacramento/Phoenix native. His brother, Smiley Martin, 27, and Daviyonne Dawson, 31, have also been taken into custody for the wild shootout.

According to The Sun, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester commented on the shooting, saying, “We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting.”

He continued, “We have confirmed that there are multiple shooters.” The question is whether the 26-year-old shot in the crowd first or was responding to shots.

KCRA released a video showing the fight amongst at least three men around 2 a.m. when the gunfire started. Within 54 seconds, 76 shots were fired into the crowd.

Those hurt during the April 3rd shooting have been identified as Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Devazia Turner, 29, Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, and Sergio Harris, 38.

Unlikely witnesses to the violence are former Disney stars turned pop musicians Aly and AJ, who said while they were leaving a performance venue, they were “caught in the crossfire” of the shooting, which made them hide on their tour bus until they were safe.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” they shared in a statement. “We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Dre Da Macc, a rapper with a litany of domestic violence crimes dating back to 2014 when he was a teenager, has only done two and a half years in jail for his crimes.

Other crimes he has been convicted of are aggravated assault (connected to the domestic violence counts), misdemeanor criminal damage, and a felony marijuana violation.