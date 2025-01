Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Detroit rapper arrested Thursday (January 9) on a warrant following a traffic stop in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Sada Baby was arrested Thursday (January 9) on a warrant following a traffic stop in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Now, the Detroit rapper claims police profiled his vehicle and the incident—which took place at 4:30 a.m. local time—has been overblown.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sada Baby alleged, “My truck got profiled because of where I was at the time of night.”

But according to Sterling Heights police, Sada Baby was traveling on Mound Road Thursday, when a patrol officer noticed the black Dodge Ram he was driving had illegally tinted windows. After he was pulled over, officers observed and seized unspecified “illegal contraband” from the pickup truck but didn’t divulge the specifics.

The responding officer checked the license plate of the vehicle, which is registered to Sada Baby, and discovered he had a 2023 warrant for driving without a license. The officer was ultimately able to confirm the driver of the Ram was the registered owner.

Sada Baby was transported to the Macomb County Jail, where he was booked. He quickly posted a $200 bond and was released. He later shared his own mugshot to his Instagram account and boasted in the caption, “Been outta jail two whole days ago was courtside last night kickin game wit my Big Dogs. Super good.”

The original driving without a license for three years complaint was filed in June 2023. Sada Baby, as part of his video, slammed online reports, saying, “You all gotta do better with the believing and everything.

“If you read the fine print, I know a lot of you can’t read, but if you read the caption instead of just seeing Sada Baby is jailed or arrested. It says my truck had tints. My truck got profiled. A lot of you drive fishbowls and don’t need your windows tinted, so you never had to go through like this before.”

Sada Baby is confident he’ll beat the case. His next court appearance on the expired license charge is scheduled for January 24 in 41A District Court.