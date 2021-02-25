Sada Baby On Getting “Canceled”: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Fanbase Is Like A Cult

(AllHipHop News)
Fanaticism has been part of the music business for decades. Beatlemania led to extreme levels of hysteria from Beatles fans, and the King of Pop Michael Jackson caused his fans to pass out just by seeing the man step onto a stage.
Eminem immortalized the maniac fan with his 2000 song “Stan” which later became a term embraced by super-fans of celebrities. With the introduction of social media, “stans” can now be a source of positive support or a mob armed with digital pitchforks.
Sada Baby apparently became the target of a particular fanbase. Last October, he was facing accusations of being colorist, homophobic, and misogynistic after his tweets from 2011 resurfaced. One tweet read, “I wanna slip [one of my followers] a roofie [and] rape her a## all night.” Another read, “I hate dark skinned [people].”
At first, the Detroit-raised rapper downplayed the situation by claiming he did not care that people were offended by his old tweets. However, the then-27-year-old rhymer took to Instagram to offer a 3-minute video apology where he said, “I don’t stand on none of them views. Them views is not the Sada of today.”
This week, the “Whole Lotta Choppas” performer was on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast. Sada Baby talked about how that song’s remix with Nicki Minaj played a role in him supposedly being “canceled” on Twitter four months ago.
When one of Minaj’s followers demanded on Instagram that Sada Baby do more to promote his collaboration with the Queens-bred rapstress, he responded to the person by saying, “Suck my dick f##### a## fan page.” Those seven words were the catalyst for Barbz and others to go back through his tweets in order to find any problematic posts.
“I had to apologize and all that type of s###,” Sada Baby told Adam22. “The crazy thing is, what I said is some s### that I probably said like five times earlier that week. I think there was so much going on with the song, and her fanbase is like a cult.” He added, “They went and found old a## tweets. I’m like, ‘Damn, I said that?'”
Sada also offered, “The s### that they went and found, at the time, I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ But I was young though. When I was young, half the retarded s### a n#### would say, he was believing it… I think at one point in time on Twitter that was the thing to do at like, 4 o’clock in the morning… It was like a competition to say the worst s###.”