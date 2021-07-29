Safaree Blasts ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Editors Over Airing His Child Falling

Rapper/television personality Safaree Samuels is upset with the creators of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The 40-year-old reality show star went on Twitter to call out the VH1 series.

A recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta included a scene where Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s young child fell on-screen. After Safire took a tumble, Samuels could be seen laughing.

“And y’all LHH editors ain’t s###. We told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it. Had us reshoot a whole bunch of b####### and y’all still used that. Y’all don’t have no respect, because that was not my response of me finding out I was having a boy!” tweeted Safaree.

He added, “That was tacky and tasteless!! It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all. Y’all be wanting too much of [people’s] time to be [doing that] type of wack s###!! We filmed a [hour] long convo for that scene and y’all chop it to 3 mins and use that and make it a focal point. Weak.”

VH1 also uploaded footage of the situation involving Safaree, Erica, and Safire to the official Love & Hip Hop YouTube channel. That video has collected more than 338,000 views since being posted to the platform on July 27. Clips of the moment have also gone viral on social media.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have appeared on multiple VH1 programs. They got married in 2019, but Mena filed for divorce earlier this year. The couple now has two children – 1-year-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels and 1-month-old Legend Brian Samuels.