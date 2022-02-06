Safaree Samuels Robber Sent To Prison For Mind-Blowing Amount Of Time

One of the guys accused of robbing reality star/rapper Safaree Samuels is heading to prison for a long time for plotting and executing the crime!

One of the men who robbed Safaree Samuels was for $180,000 worth of jewelry is heading to prison for a long time.

According to NorthJersey.com, Tacuma Ashman was hit with a stiff sentence – 30 years in prison – for jacking the reality star.

Ashman will spend the next 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Ashman and two other men conducted the robbery in 2018 as part of an elaborate conspiracy.

According to prosecutors, Ashman and his accomplices Carl Harry and Safaree’s childhood friend Shawn Harwood stalked the “Love & Hip-Hop” star for at least two weeks.

They had placed a GPS tracking device under his car, and they knew precisely when to strike when they robbed Safaree at The Modern, the luxury apartment building in Fort Lee, New Jersey, where he resided at the time.

After the robbery, the trio led police on a high-speed chase from New Jersey and into New York City before crashing their car into a concrete divider.

The men fled, but each one of them was apprehended over the next two weeks.

Ashman, who rejected several plea deals, including one which would have allowed him to serve only seven years in prison, denied the allegations against him.

“I’m not responsible for what the state is alleging against me,” Ashman told the judge as he was sentenced.

Prosecutors said Safaree is scarred for life.

“He thought he would be safe, and his whole world was shook by this,” Assistant Prosecutor Megan Lilly said during Ashman’s sentencing.

According to reports, Sean Harwood will be the next defendant on trial, while Carl Harry accepted a plea deal for a conspiracy charge in 2019.