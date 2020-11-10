SAINt JHN Talks The Importance Of Creating “Brown Skin Girl” With Beyoncé

(AllHipHop News)
In 10 days, SAINt JHN will drop While the World Was Burning. The Brooklyn-based rapper/singer is poised to further expand his reach as a musician when the project hits DSPs on November 20.
For While the World Was Burning, SAINt JHN enlisted a star-studded line-up for the collection. Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, Kanye West, J.I.D., 6LACK, and Kehlani made contributions to the album.
SAINt JHN already scored a Top 10 hit with “Roses which later featured Atlanta rhymer Future on a remix of the song. Last year, he also collaborated with one of the biggest entertainment megastars in the world.
Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” off The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album included SAINt JHN and Nigerian singer Wizkid as lead acts on the song. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter, was listed as a featured performer.
As MTV’s PUSH artist for November, SAINt JHN performed “Gorgeous” and “Sucks to Be You” for the outlet. In addition, he spoke about the personal value of making “Brown Skin Girl” during an interview.
“When I started ‘Brown Skin Girl’ I knew I wanted to do something important. I wanted to have a song that one day, if I ever had a daughter, I could sing to her. I could tell her ‘you’re beautiful’ but I wouldn’t have to use my words. I could trick her by just playing the song ‘Brown Skin Girl,'” said the man born Carlos St. John Phillip.
In a video published to MTV’s YouTube channel, SAINt JHN talked about 21 Savage’s “Runnin” being his favorite song at the moment, Usher’s “Burn” being his favorite heartbreak record, and OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson” being one of his favorite throwback tracks. The Guyanese-American also reflected on some of the pictures posted on his Instagram page.