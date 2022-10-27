Salt-N-Pepa Getting Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Salt-N-Pepa are getting their own star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. Read more!

Salt-N-Pepa will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 4th.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the duo – Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) – will be feted at a ceremony next week to celebrate the unveiling of their name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Salt-N-Pepa’s star will be placed in the Recording category, marking the 2,739th star on the Walk of Fame.

It will be located at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard, with the unveiling ceremony set for 11:30am local time on 4 November.

MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante have signed on as guest speakers for the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing ’80s music we all love and so many grew up with,” Walk of Fame producer said in a statement. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk Of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

Salt-N-Pepa shared a screenshot of the announcement via Instagram, captioning the post, “We are honored and excited!”

The “Push It!” hitmakers also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their fifth studio album, Brand New.

The album dropped on October 21st, 1997.