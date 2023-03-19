San Francisco’s Bold Reparations Proposal For Black Residents Causes Social Media Firestorm

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

San Francisco is considering a plan to give its Black residents $5 million each as a form of reparations. Read more about the debate raging on social media!

San Francisco is on the path to becoming the first major US city to provide reparations to its eligible Black residents, with a bold plan that has sparked a heated debate.

The proposal includes giving $5 million to each qualifying individual, providing an annual guaranteed income of $97,000, and offering homes for $1 per family.

While advocates argue that such measures are necessary to address the historical injustices of slavery and racism, some critics, including white individuals angered by the plan, have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns.

https://twitter.com/larryelder/status/1636742419726336000?s=20

Exactly, and some have the AUDACITY to want to say Black Americans (#Freedmen) do not deserve #reparations! https://t.co/GEow01XwqS — MarcelForCongress (@Marcel4Congress) March 19, 2023

The city’s Board of Supervisors has started evaluating the recommendations by a city-appointed panel, which has garnered both support and opposition.

The reparations plan is considered by many to be the most comprehensive policy effort in the US on the contentious issue of reparations.

Backers of the proposal assert that it’s crucial in redressing the long-standing effects of slavery and racist policies that have disproportionately impacted Black Americans in various aspects of life, such as poverty, health, incarceration, and economic status.

However, detractors – including some political liberals in San Francisco – have labeled the plan a financial and political disaster. They argue that residents of California, who were never slave owners, shouldn’t be forced to provide financial assistance to people who were not enslaved.

Even the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP spoke out against the proposed plan.

Moreover, some have raised concerns over the feasibility of funding such an initiative amidst a downturn in the tech industry in Silicon Valley, which serves as San Francisco’s primary hub.

The cost analysis of the proposals has yet to be completed by the committee, with the panel’s final report expected to be released in June. It will then be up to the state legislature to draft any actual measures and decide whether to vote to pass them.

The reparations debate has gained traction in the US in recent years, particularly following the nationwide racial justice movement in 2020.

That same year, California became the first state to form a reparations task force, and since then, the Boston City Council has also approved a similar task force.

One of the main challenges discussed in San Francisco is determining who qualifies for reparations. Although approximately 50,000 Black people reside in the city, how many would be eligible is unclear.

To qualify under the current plan, an individual must be at least 18 years old and have identified as Black or African American in public documents for a minimum of ten years.

Despite supporting the reparations plan, the idea faces fierce backlash from some white people who disagree with the city’s proposal.

These individuals have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval, contributing to the ongoing debate over the fairness and feasibility of the plan.

