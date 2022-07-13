Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sanaa Lathan is making her directorial debut with the upcoming film “On the Come Up” at the Toronto Film Festival. Read more!

The multi-talented Sanaa Lathan seems to be following in her dad, Stan Lathan’s shoes. The star of classic movies “Love and Basketball” and “Brown Sugar,” has made her directorial feature debut with the upcoming film “On The Come Up” and it is scheduled to make its world premiere in one of the most prestigious film festivals.

The film, centered around a young teenager rapper, will be screened at the Toronto Film Festival in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“On The Come Up” introduces the world to Bri, a battle rapper who accidentally gets a hit song. The viral single places her in a space where she has to choose between who she is as an artist and what the industry wants her to be.

At the end of the day, the young artist just wants to make her deceased father, a rapper himself, proud.

The star-studded film brings features the links of Jamila C. Gray, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, and Mike Epps in the principal roles. Other ensemble cast members are Method Man, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., and GaTa.

Lathan will step in double duty as a star in the film and the director.

The producers on the film are Temple Hill, State Street, and Angela Thomas, the author and filmmaker behind the hit book, and 20th Century Fox film, The Hate U Give.