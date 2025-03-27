Sauce Walka Shooting: Police Identify Murder Suspect As Rapper Continues To Mourn Sayso P

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Authorities are offering thousands of dollars for information leading to the arrest of the murder suspect responsible for the death of Sayso P.

Sauce Walka is determined to keep the legacy of his collaborator and The Sauce Factory (TSF) signee Sayso P alive whilst authorities work to bring his murder suspect to justice.

On Wednesday (March 26), a WREG Memphis report revealed authorities identified a suspect in the fatal downtown Memphis shooting on March 22 that claimed the life of rapper Sayso P and left Sauce Walka injured.

Memphis Police announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge in connection with the shooting incident near the Westin Hotel on Lt. George W. Lee Avenue. Officials are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Dandridge faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and auto theft. Investigators recovered a stolen white 2021 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack believed to be tied to the case. Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis credited surveillance footage and other data for helping authorities quickly piece together crucial details.

“The Memphis Police Department’s homicide unit has worked tirelessly around the clock to bring justice to the victims and their families,” Davis said.

Sayso P, whose legal name was Letorian Hunt, was 27-years-old at the of his death. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Albert Mondane, known as Sauce Walka, was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition, treated and released. In the days following the shooting, Sauce Walka has made an effort to visit all of the spots in the city of Memphis which he says Sayso P set up for him prior to his shooting death. According to the TSF head honcho, the pilgrimage throughout the city serves a memorial in real time for his fallen friend Sayso P.

“Everything in Memphis @sayso___p wanted me to do with him I stayed 3 days after we lost you to complete your wishes..,” Sauce Walka wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “( You gotta eat at “ Smackers Junt “ lol ) You gotta do interview with @wikidfilmssss 🅿️ we gotta do the #BoxdIn junt that’s Memphis history.. Sauce you gotta go shop at @thesuperiorshop and get some drip and go viral in T shop.. Sauce u gotta got hit the connect music building in Memphis.. Errthing u had planned for me I stayed and completed the mission no matter what’s the risk I had to complete the mission for u splatt @sayso___p love u bleed 🩸.”