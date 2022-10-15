Saucy Santana, Usher and Quinta Brunson To Be Honored At EBONY Power 100 Gala

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Usher and Saucy Santana are part of Black America’s most powerful 100 people – according to EBONY magazine. Read more!

Usher, Quinta Brunson, and Tems will be honored at this year’s EBONY Power 100 gala.

Hosted by leaders of the EBONY Media Group, the gala recognizes 100 Black trailblazers in the fields of business, entertainment, science, and technology.

Its 10 selection categories for honorees include Entertainment Powerhouses, Community Creators, Dynamic Duos, Media Mavens, and others.

Joining Usher, Quinta, and Tems on the Entertainment Powerhouses list is singer H.E.R.

TikTok influencer Khaby Lame, YouTuber Jackie Aina, rapper Saucy Santana, and comedian Elsa Majimbo fill out the influencer category.

Russell Wilson and Ciara, Idris and Sabrina Elba, and the “City Girls” are all set to be honored as Dynamic Duos.

And as well as hosting the event, comedian Amber Ruffin will be awarded as one of the Media Mavens.

“The EBONY Power 100 Gala is one of our tentpole events,” EBONY Media Group chief executive Eden Bridgeman Sklenar said. “This year’s list represents the best and brightest across fields, and we are proud to celebrate and salute each of our honorees who we recognize as influential members of the community based on their impactful contributions to the culture and society at large.”