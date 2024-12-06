Drill Rappers Mir EBK And Savv G Indicted For Violent Shooting Spree

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Queens officials announced the takedown of two violent street gang subsets responsible for shootings as well as the arrests of two rappers.

Rising rappers Mir EBK and Savv G were swept up in a sprawling gang takedown after investigators connected them and nine others to a reign of bloodshed stretching across Southeast Queens, authorities announced Wednesday.

The two aspiring drill rappers, identified as members of street gangs “Whole Blocc Boys” and “Score On Anything,” now face charges of conspiracy, attempted murder, and firearms offenses tied to a string of shootings over nearly two years.

The indictments, unveiled by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and the NYPD, stem from a 57-count investigation that paints a grim picture of a turf war waged with reckless abandon.

According to prosecutors, Mir EBK, Savv G and the other defendants aimed to secure dominance for subsets of the “8 Trey Movin Crips” gang, targeting perceived rivals in violent encounters that disrupted parks, playgrounds, and other public spaces.

“The defendants are accused of causing frenzied violence in their own communities by trying to kill their gang rivals as part of an ongoing turf war,” D.A. Katz said. “Violent gang activity places countless lives in danger and we cannot and will not surrender our streets to reckless gang warfare. Seven of the defendants including two alleged ringleaders stand accused of conspiracy in the first degree, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison,” D.A. Katz said.

Among the series of shootings detailed in the indictment is a harrowing May 2021 incident near Sutphin Boulevard, where rival factions exchanged gunfire in an escalating feud.

Surveillance footage captured one defendant firing at a Hyundai Accent, fleeing the scene, sending the vehicle careening into other cars before the occupants abandoned it.

The clash, investigators believe, was part of a chain reaction tied to a separate robbery days earlier at Roy Wilkins Park.

Prosecutors allege that members of the two subsets conspired through social media platforms like Snapchat, using messages to bait rivals into ambushes.

The feud left at least five victims in its wake, including one individual permanently paralyzed. Authorities seized 11 firearms as part of their efforts.

While five defendants were arraigned Tuesday, others remain detained on unrelated charges or are at large.

For three indicted, a conviction on the top charge could bring a sentence of up to 25 years. Two face life sentences if found guilty.

Authorities hope the sweeping arrests will slow the cycle of violence that has plagued the Hollis and South Jamaica neighborhoods. “

