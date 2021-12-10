Saweetie Announces “Icy Season” Release Date; Explains Album Delays

Saweetie admitted she struggles with her mental health while her work ethic means even a Grammy nomination can’t slow her down.

Fans of Saweetie have long been waiting for the arrival of her debut album “Pretty B#### Music.” The project was initially teased in the summer of last year but delayed multiple times. However, new music is on the way as the California native announced she is dropping a seven-song project in just a matter of weeks.

Saweetie revealed her new project, “Icy Season,” released on January 7, should hold fans over until the album drops later in the year. She said the tape she considers a “pretty b#### bible” boasts several high-profile features though she did not reveal any names.

The “Icy Bae” Struggles To Find Balance

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Saweetie discussed how busy her 2021 has been, which might explain why her album has been pushed back.

“I can’t believe I worked this hard,” she said to People earlier this week (Dec 8). “I try to take things day to day. Sometimes I can’t look at my calendar on my weekly schedule because it’ll give me anxiety. I feel like what I’m working for is starting to pay off, so I’m just really grateful to be acknowledged.”

Saweetie also admitted, “I struggle with my mental health” adding, “It’s like I live, sleep, eat and breathe music and business.”

While Saweetie revealed she plans to spend the festive period getting rest somewhere tropical, it has been a busy week for her.

On Monday, Saweetie joined Lil Nas X leading the star-studded line-up at iHeartRadio’s 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball 2021 in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Saweetie 2021 KISS FM Jingle Ball takeover ✨ pic.twitter.com/2rSCgBv1kG — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) December 8, 2021

Elsewhere this week, French Montana released the video for “Handstand” which features Saweetie and Doja Cat on a mission to overthrow a horde of colonizing robots.

Ultimately, Saweetie is a hard worker. During a candid L.A Times interview the rapper disclosed that not even a Grammy nomination was cause for her to stop and celebrate.

“I’m grateful, but there’s a lot to do,” Saweetie explained. “I have the mentality of an athlete. I think it’s great to make the team, but it’s important to win.”

Watch French Montana & Doja Cat ft. Saweetie – Handstand Below