Saweetie Defends Quavo Over Affair Allegation With Reginae Carter

(AllHipHop News)
Saweetie didn’t hold back as she set the record straight about her boyfriend Quavo on Twitter.
The 26-year-old rapper took to the social media site to respond to online speculation surrounding Quavo’s and Reginae Carter – the daughter of Lil Wayne.
Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo a## in trouble cuz I don’t play that s###.
— ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 21, 2020
Hitting back at rumors that Quavo cheated on her with Reginae, Saweetie wrote: “Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo a** in trouble cuz I don’t play that s**t.”
The buzz about Quavo and Reginae first started during Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle, when comedian Gerald Huston took to the Instagram Live comments to ask the Migos star: “U still f**king colormenae?”
Quavo himself hit back at the rumors in a since-deleted tweet, writing: “Internet Crazy Man. Not Weezy Daughter No!”
Saweetie and Quavo have been dating for around two years, and she previously told Entertainment Tonight that she’s relieved her fans finally accept their relationship, after years of “false narratives”.
“I think what they admire the most is that they were wrong,” she said. “I think they love it because I think they had an ‘a-ha’ moment where there’s like, ‘Damn… this is really genuine’. With anything, when you falsely judge something and then you figure out it’s better than what you expected, I feel like it creates some sort of like connection to it.”