Saweetie Doubles Down On Birkin Bag Value To A Relationship

(AllHipHop News)
Saweetie has defended her controversial comments about BIRKIN bags, insisting they “symbolize a gift of value” in a relationship.
Last week the “Icy Grl” star hit headlines after her boyfriend Quavo gifted her with one in honor of the success of her new song “Back to the Streets” and she told fans during an Instagram Live stream: “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n#### back to the streets, OK?”
She came under fire for her comments, with critics calling out the 26-year-old for putting material objects above healthy relationships – comments over which, in a new interview, she says that she’s “an entertainer and I come to entertain.”
“So that was an entertaining comment. Like JAY-Z says at the end of Ignorant S###, he goes, ‘It’s only entertainment,’ and then he does this little evil laugh,” Saweetie shared with Power 106 Los Angeles with Bryhana. “I was having a good time, promoting ‘Back to the Streets.’ And, you know, I’m popping my s### for my girls. But I feel like a Birkin symbolizes a gift of value.”
She continued: “But what comes along with being valued?” It comes with a healthy relationship. It comes with communication. It comes with getting gifts. It comes with being spoiled, because at the end of the day, we create life … Women are magical creatures and we deserve to be treated like a queen. So that’s what I meant by that statement.
“A Birkin is symbolic,” added the rapper, real name Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper. “Get her a purse, get her some jewelry – of course, according to your tax bracket. I don’t want you to clean out your savings to try to keep up with social media or society… It was a quick comment that represents how I feel women should be treated, which is showered with gifts, OK?”