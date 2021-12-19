Saweetie Planning To School Students On Business At USC

Saweetie is taking her knowledge of business to the students at the University of Southern California, where she will serve as a guest lecturer and teacher!

There is a new title that rapper Saweetie is now going by, and it is quite impressive: Guest Lecturer.

According to reports, the “Icy Girl” has been invited back to her alma mater, the University of Southern California, to teach a course on business Venture Feasibility and Venture Initiation (VFVI) at USC Marshall School of Business.

The artist confirmed that she will be one of the instructors in the program IHeartRadio Jingle Ball last week.

Saweetie speaks about a rumor of her teaching a class at USC for an interview during the IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 👀💬 pic.twitter.com/obQT5KypNF — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) December 11, 2021

Students who enroll in the VFVI class will have the “Best Friend” singer for two semesters and will earn credits toward their degree in entrepreneurial studies. Her first class will be in the Spring 2022 semester.

In Summer 2022, Saweetie will also be a guest speaker at the university’s 4-week enrichment program for high school students.

But the question is … is she really teaching?

The Trojan alumna is.

Professor Albert Napoli shared with TMZ that the rapper will facilitate the lessons and develop the course structure. She is also in conversations to have a more permanent spot in the business school.

Saweetie is qualified to talk about business. She is big business.

Last year, she partnered with McDonald’s and made a killing. Rolling Stone magazine put her in the 2021 Future of Music Issue and called her the “Walking Business Model” for her ventures in gaming, fashion, music, tech, and the list goes on.

In this COVID era, where enrollment in higher education is down, this is a great strategy to get the students incentivized to stay in school.