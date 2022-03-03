Saweetie Named “Game Changer” At 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Saweetie performed her single, “Closer,” and was presented with the award for “Game Changer” by her mom, who almost stole the limelight!

Saweetie won 2022’s Game Changer award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday night (Mar. 2).

“My frequency of gratitude is definitely vibrating at an all-time high right now,” Saweetie revealed as she accepted the award. She dedicated her win to “all of the game changers,” the brave ones, the fighters, and the “disruptive innovators who bet on themselves when no one else would.” She concluded, “They can doubt us but one thing they can’t do is ignore us. I would rather keep changing the weather than report it.”

Saweetie’s award acceptance speech for Billboard Women In Music 🥂 (PT.2) pic.twitter.com/NH4DgzVxkC — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) March 3, 2022

Saweetie’s mom, Trinidad Valentin, presented her with the award and almost broke the internet with her youthful good looks.

Saweetie’s Mom Trinidad Valentin presenting her with the Billboard Women In Music ‘Game Changer’ award 💕🥺 pic.twitter.com/p89mm7AXyj — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) March 3, 2022

As well as scooping an award, Saweetie also performed her single “Closer,” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Saweetie Says Pretty B–ch Music Will Arrive Before Summer

Saweetie fans are eager for her to deliver her long-awaited debut studio album Pretty B–ch Music. “I’ve put my foot down. I’m going to finally lock in to record this album,” she told Billboard earlier this week. She promised that it’s coming “definitely before the summer.”

When a fan on Twitter complained about the wait, Saweetie responded, “u want soul food or fast food 🧐”

u want soul food or fast food 🧐 https://t.co/ACv7IRMB5b — 🌙🌸✨❄️ (@Saweetie) March 3, 2022

However, fans will be given a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album as Saweetie revealed she has been filming the process and plans to release a documentary.

“My goal is to be omnipresent,” she says. “When I collaborate with these brands, it’s strategic. It’s to be ubiquitous. It’s to make sure that my name, my music and my message is known globally.”

She continued: “I want Icy to be so successful that when I’m long gone, my great-great-grandchildren are running it. It’ll be generational wealth,” she says. “I want Icy to supersede Saweetie.”