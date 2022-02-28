Saweetie Promises ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ Album Will Drop Before Summer 2022

After considerable delays, will the project finally arrive in the coming months?

Fans of Saweetie have been waiting for her debut studio LP for years. The Warner recording artist pushed back the release of the Pretty B#### Music album several times.

In November 2021, Saweetie stated, “[Pretty B#### Music is] dropping soon. Honestly, it was a body of work with no soul. So right now I’m working on the details because I really want the world to feel me.”

Saweetie is now providing more information about the expected release date for the project. She spoke to Billboard‘s Heran Mamo for a feature article where the Best New Artist Grammy nominee ensured a new collection of songs will be out by June.

“I’ve put my foot down. I’m going to finally lock in to record this album,” said Saweetie before adding Pretty B#### Music will land on DSPs “definitely before the summer.”

Saweetie recently let loose “Closer” featuring R&B singer H.E.R. The single debuted at #89 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. “Closer” currently sits at #38 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs rankings.

Besides being up for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Saweetie’s “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat is competing in the Best Rap Song category as well. Last year’s MTV Europe Music Awards saw Saweetie take home the Best New trophy.

Plus, Billboard named Saweetie as the recipient of the publication’s 2022 Women In Music Game Changer Award. Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award) and Summer Walker (Chartbreaker Award) are also among the honorees for the annual event taking place on March 2 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.