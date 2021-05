Saweetie is offering her fans a touching gift to promote safe sex during May!

Rapper Saweetie is jumping into the sex industry on her quest to become hip-hop’s newest billionaire.

The “Icy Girl” is heating things up for “Masturbation May” via a new deal with adult company Bellesaco. Saweetie is offering her fans a utilizing deal to celebrate the holiday with a shopping spree for sex toys.

“I’m hooking y’all up with free sex toys this Masturbation May! @bellesaco and are sending out free vibrators, gift cards, and free shopping sprees for sex toys and more,” Saweetie revealed.

If you are doubting, Masturbation May is a real thing. According to planned Parenthood, 7 out of 10 males masturbate, while 5 out of 10 women pleasure themselves regularly.

“Masturbation is a normal and healthy part of sexuality,” explained Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “It can enhance our physical, mental, and sexual health and the health of our sexual relationships. Learning about what feels good to you can help increase sexual pleasure with sex partners. And when you know what you like and are comfortable with your body, your satisfaction with sex increases.”

Saweetie’s deal to get free sex toys is running until the end of May.